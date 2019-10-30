Five ‘migrant’ labourers killed in Kulgam, another injured in terror attack

Terrorists fire upon CRPF bunker in Pulwama

STATE TIMES NEWS

Srinagar: Five migrant labourers from West Bengal were shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam district of south Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.

Another labourer was critically injured by the terrorists, they said.

All the victims hailed from Murshidabad district of West Bengal, the police said.

Police sources said the labourers were staying at their rented accommodation when the terrorists barged inside, dragged them out, and then shot them. Five of the labourers succumbed to their injuries, while one has been referred to the hospital in a critical condition.

The sources added that three more labourers are still missing – all of them were reportedly working as masons and carpenters.

The Kashmir wing of the J&K Police said in a tweet that police are at the spot. Joint forces of Army, the police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have cordoned off the spot and a search operation has been launched.

The attack happened on a day a delegation of parliamentarians from the European Union is visiting Kashmir to talk to locals and ask them about their experience after the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under Article 370 of the Constitution in August.

Since the Centre’s decision on Article 370, terrorists have been targeting truckers and labourers, mainly who have come to the Valley from outside Kashmir.

On Monday, a trucker from Udhampur district was killed by terrorists in Anantnag, police said. This was the fourth truck driver to be killed by terrorists since August 5.

On October 24, terrorists killed two non-Kashmiri truck drivers in Shopian district.

On October 14, two terrorists, including a suspected Pakistani national, shot dead the driver of a truck having Rajasthan registration number and assaulted an orchard owner in Shopian district. The driver was identified as Sharief Khan.

Two days later, Punjab-based apple trader Charanjeet Singh was killed and Sanjeev injured when terrorists attacked them in Shopian district.

The same day, a brick kiln worker from Chhattisgarh was shot dead by terrorists in Pulwama district.

Meanwhile, terrorists fired upon a bullet-proof, mobile bunker of the CRPF in Pulwama but there were no casualties, officials said.

The paramilitary force officials said the terrorists fired multiple gun shots on the mobile bunker (sentry post atop a four-wheeler) of the 72nd battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at about 3:30 pm when it was stationed in the Drubgam area of Rajpora in Pulwama district.

At least six to eight bullets were fired by the terrorists at the CRPF post when the personnel were deployed on law and order duty in the area, they said.

The firing took place near a school where Class 10 board examinations were underway, but officials said the educational institute was not the target.

CRPF troops opened fire in retaliation, they said, adding that no casualties have been reported on the either side.

A search operation has been launched in the area after reinforcement arrived, a senior official said.

Immediately after the attack, the local police, based on initial reports, had, however, said that the attack was on an Army patrol team.