Five law officers promoted

JAMMU: The Government on Tuesday promoted five officers in the J&K Legal (Gazetted) Service.

“Subject to clearance by the Public Service Commission/Departmental Promotion Committee, sanction is accorded to the officiating promotion of the Assistant Drafteman/Public Law Officers as Deputy Legal Remembrancers/Senior Law Officers against the available posts in their own pay and grade with charge allowances as admissible under rules,” reads the order issued by Achal Sethi, Secretary, Jammu and Kashmir Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs.

The promotees include Kabir Ahmad Malik, Mudasir Maqbool Bhat, Mohammad Tariq Dar, Muneer-ul-Hassan Bhat and Mohd Yousuf.

“The seniority of these officers shall be fixed in accordance with the dates they are confirmed against available posts by the PSC/DPC,” the order stated.