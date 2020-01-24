Five killed in mishaps

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Five persons were killed in separate mishaps reported here on Thursday.

As per the details, a pedestrian namely Ajay Nath Raina, son of Nand Lal, resident of Roop Nagar was injured after being hit by a bike in Gandhi Nagar area. He was shifted to hospital where doctors declared him as brought dead.

Meanwhile, an army vehicle hit a car in Mansar area as a result driver of the car namely Narinder Singh, son of Kulbir Singh, resident of Vijapur died on the spot.

In another mishap, Khalil Ahmed, son of Mangtu Ullah, resident of Ransoo, who was walking on highway was hit by a shooting stone near Khooni Nallah area of Ramban resulting into his instant death. Meanwhile, Viki Sharma, son of Shankar Dass, resident of Mani, Udhampur who was riding a scooty was hit by a truck in the area.

He got injured in the mishap and was shifted to hospital where doctors declared him as brought dead.

In Jourian, Gareeb Dass, son of Amar Nath, resident of Akhnoor was hit by a bike resulting into injuries and was shifted to hospital where doctors declared him as brought dead.