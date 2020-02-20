Five killed as car rams into truck in Samba

Jammu: Five persons were killed on Thursday when their car rammed into a stationary truck on the Jammu-Pathankot Highway in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.
The accident took place at Swanda Morh in Gagwal area when the car driver lost control and hit the truck parked on the roadside around 5.30 am, a police official said.
All the five occupants of the car were rushed to a nearby hospital where they were declared brought dead.
The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained. (PTI)
