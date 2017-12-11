Five killed, 20 injured as minibus carrying marriage party falls into gorge

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A mini-bus carrying a marriage party skidded off the road and fell into a gorge along the Jammu- Srinagar national highway on Sunday killing five persons and injuring 20 others, police said.

The vehicle, a matador, carrying the ‘baraat’ (marriage party) was on way to Chenani from Kud when it rolled down into a gorge at Gharian Dhanas along the highway, about 90 kms from here, an officer said.

He said rescuers immediately swung into action and managed to retrieve the bodies of five dead persons from the spot.

Twenty more were evacuated to a hospital and the condition of three of them was “serious”, the officer said.