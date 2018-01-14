Five-kg IED defused on Srinagar-Baramulla highway

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Security forces on Saturday defused an improvised explosive device (IED), weighing approximately five kilogrammes, on Srinagar-Baramulla highway, a police official said.

The IED was found in HMT area of Srinagar this morning, the official said. The official said the area was cordoned off and traffic was diverted. A bomb disposal squad was rushed to the spot, which defused the explosive device, the official said. Militants often trigger IED blasts to target security forces in the region. On January 6, four policemen were killed in an IED blast in Sopore township of north Kashmir.