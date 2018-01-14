Five-kg IED defused on Srinagar-Baramulla highway

STATE TIMES NEWS
SRINAGAR: Security forces on Saturday defused an improvised explosive device (IED), weighing approximately five kilogrammes, on Srinagar-Baramulla highway, a police official said.
The IED was found in HMT area of Srinagar this morning, the official said. The official said the area was cordoned off and traffic was diverted. A bomb disposal squad was rushed to the spot, which defused the explosive device, the official said. Militants often trigger IED blasts to target security forces in the region. On January 6, four policemen were killed in an IED blast in Sopore township of north Kashmir.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Leonardo DiCaprio to star in Tarantino’s Manson movie
‘Black Widow’ standalone movie finds writer in Jac Schaeffer
Anushka’s ‘Pari’ to release on Holi
Winfrey’s Golden Globes speech sparks talk of 2020 campaign
”Padmavat” to release on January 25
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper