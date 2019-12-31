Five Kashmiri politicians released from detention

NC welcomes decision, seeks restoration of political activity

STATE TIMES NEWS

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday released five political leaders who have been under detention since August 5, the day when the Centre announced abrogation of Article 370 provisions and bifurcation of the state.

The five released leaders belonged to the National Conference and the PDP, who had been under preventive detention, officials said.

The leaders included Ishfaq Jabbar and Ghulam Nabi Bhat (NC) and Bashir Mir, Zahoor Mir and Yasir Reshi (PDP), they said.

Reshi is considered as a rebel PDP leader who had openly revolted against then chief minister and PDP patron Mehbooba Mufti.

National Conference has welcomed the release of five mainstream political leaders, hoping that the other leaders too would be released soon.

“Release of all the political leaders will go a long way in genuine political and democratic process in Jammu and Kashmir”, Provincial NC President Devender Singh Rana said in a statement, adding that internet services too are needed to be restored for the larger interest of different segments of population.

He said resumption of political activities is crucial for peace and this can only be achieved by ending obtaining curbs and generating conducive atmosphere for democratic discourse. The political vacuum in a democratic set up leads to alienation that is needed to be bridged. He hoped that the administration will reach out to people in order to win over their hearts and minds, as also work towards instilling a sense of confidence among them.

On November 25, two political leaders Dilawar Mir of the PDP and Ghulam Hassan Mir of the Democratic Party Nationalist were released by the new Union Territory administration.

On October 10, three political workers Yawar Mir, Noor Mohammed, and Shoiab Lone were released. They, along with several leaders, were kept in detention since August 5, when the Centre had announced the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution. These politicians were reportedly released on October 10, only after they signed a release bond. The trio was released on various grounds with detailed explanations on why their detention had been lifted.

Earlier, on September 21, Governor Satya Pal Malik’s administration had released political detainees Imran Ansari and Syed Akhoon over health concerns.

Scores of politicians, separatists, and activists continue to be detained by the Centre to maintain peace and order in the Jammu and Kashmir. This includes some of the top mainstream politicians such as former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, and Mehbooba Mufti. While the Public Safety Act returned to haunt Farooq Abdullah, most of the other politicians were detained under different sections of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The release of detained political leaders was indicated by Farooq Khan, Advisor to then Governor Satya Pal Malik on October 3 this year, saying at the sidelines of a function, “Yes, one by one after analysis of every individual, they (leaders) will be released.”

Similar indications were later given by BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav as well.