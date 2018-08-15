Five KAS officers transferred

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The State Government on Tuesday transferred five KAS officers.

According to General Administration Department (GAD) order, Paramjeet Singh, KAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Marh has been transferred and posted as General Manager, J&K SRTC, Jammu vice Dhirender Sharma, who has been posted as Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Doda.

Rashida Akhter, KAS, Deputy Director, ICDS, Social Welfare, Kashmir has been transferred and posted as Deputy District Election Officer, Ganderbal; Tariq Hussain, KAS, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Doda, has been transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Marh.

Nissar Ahmad Malik, KAS, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Ganderbal shall hold the charge of the post General Manager, DIC, Ganderbal, in addition to his own duties, till further orders and Bilques Jan, KAS, Deputy District Election Officer, Ganderbal, holding additional charge of General Manager, DIC, Ganderbal has been posted as Deputy Director, ICDS, Social Welfare, Kashmir.