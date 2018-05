Five KAS officers transferred

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The State Government on Thursday transferred five KAS officers.

According to General Administration Department (GAD) order, Mohammad Hussain Mir, KAS, awaiting orders of posting in the GAD has been posted as Special Secretary, School Education Department; Ghulam Rasool Mir, KAS, Additional Secretary, GAD has been transferred and posted as Director, Employment, J&K; Mussarat-ul-Islam, KAS, Additional Secretary, School Education Department has been transferred and posted as Director, Libraries, J&K; and Charandeep Singh, KAS, Joint Director, Education Jammu has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary, GAD.

Shamim Kraipak, under orders of repatriation to SKICC, Srinagar, has been posted as Administrative Officer in the office of the Divisional Commissioner, Jammu.