Five KAS officers transferred

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The State Government on Tuesday transferred five KAS officers.

According to an order issued by General Administration Department (GAD), Reyaz Ahmad Beigh, KAS, Deputy Director, Tourism, Kashmir has been transferred and posted as Sub Divisional Magistrate Srinagar (East); Sushil Kesar, KAS, Project Manager, IWMP, Udhampur as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Dharmari relieving Choudhary Mohammad Yasin, IAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Mahore of additional charge. Syed Naseer Ahmad, Assistant Commissioner in the Commercial Taxes Department, Srinagar, has been transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Sumbal; Manisha Sarin, KAS, under orders of transfer as Additional Secretary, Power Development Department has been posted as Joint Director, Geology and Mining, Jammu and Suman Bala, KAS, under orders of transfer as Deputy District Election Officer, Samba has been posted as Project Officer, Self Employment, Jammu.

Meanwhile, Angrez Singh, KAS, Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Udhampur, shall hold the additional charge of the post of Project Manager, IWMP, Udhampur, till further orders.