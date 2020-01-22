Five KAS officers get addl charge of Sub-Registrar

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The government on Tuesday assigned the charge of the posts of Sub-Registrar to five KAS officers.

According to order issued by General Administration Department, Hakim Tanveer Ahmad, KAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Kangan, shall hold the charge of Sub-Registrar, Kangan; Mohammad Jahangir Khanday, KAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Bijbehara, shall hold the charge of Sub-Registrar, Bijbehara; Aijaz Ahmad Wadoo, KAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Beerwah, shall hold the charge of Sub-Registrar, Beerwah; Ramkesh Sharma, KAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Ghagwal, shall hold the charge of Sub-Registrar, Ghagwal; and Mukhtar Ahmad, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Thannamandi, shall hold the charge of Sub-Registrar, Thannamandi, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.