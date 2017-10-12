Five KAS officers, 6 ACDs transferred

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The State Government on Thursday transferred five KAS officers.

According to GAD order, Pradeep Kumar, KAS, Secretary, J&K State Information Commission, has been transferred and posted as Special Secretary, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department; Ashok Kumar Pandita, KAS, Programme Officer, ICDS CTN Project, Ramban as Secretary, J&K State Information Commission; Gurvinderjit Singh, KAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Ramban, shall hold the additional charge of the post of Programme Officer, ICDS Project, Ramban, till further orders.

Deepika Kumari Sharma, KAS, Deputy Commissioner, Commercial Taxes (Audit), Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Managing Director, JAKFED; and Rajneesh Gupta, KAS, Assistant Commissioner in the Commercial Taxes Department, Jammu as Deputy Commissioner, Commercial Taxes CTN (Audit), Jammu.

Meanwhile, Davinder Paul Singh, Assistant Commissioners Development (ACD) Kulgam has been transferred and posted as ACD Shopian; Abdul Majid, ACD Pulwama as Project Officer IWMP Budgam vice Nazir Ahmed Lone, who has been posted as ACD Baramulla.

Sushil Kumar, Project Officer, IWMP Udhampur has been given the additional charge of the post of ACD Udhampur till further orders; Mir Munawar, ACD Baramulla has been shifted and placed as ACD Pulwama while Bashir Ahmed Hajam, PO IWMP Shopian has been shifted and placed as ACD Kulgam.