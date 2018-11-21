Five Judicial Officers transferred

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: In partial modification to the High Court Order No. 984 dated October 29, 2018, five Judicial Officers have been transferred.

According to the order issued by Registrar General J&K High Court Sanjay Dhar, Shujat Ali Khan, District and Sessions Judge, under transfer as Principal District and Sessions Judge, Pulwama, has been transferred and posted as Principal District and Sessions Judge, Budgam in place of Mohd. Ibrahim Wani who has been posted as Principal District and Sessions Judge, Pulwama.

Ritesh Kumar Dubey, District and Sessions Judge, under transfer as Additional District and Sessions Judge, Rajouri has been transferred and posted as One Man Forest Authority on deputation basis.

Sudhir Kumar Khajuria, Civil Judge (Sr. Division)/Sub-Judge, under transfer as Chief Judicial Magistrate, Leh has been transferred and posted as Chief Judicial Magistrate, Kishtwar vice Bashir Ahmad Munshi, who has been posted as Chief Judicial Magistrate, Leh.