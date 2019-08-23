Five Inspectors transferred

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Deputy Inspector of General (DIG), Jammu-Kathua-Samba (JKS) Range on Thursday transferred five Inspectors.

According to order, Inspector Bharat Sharma has been posted to Kathua district, Inspector Amit Sangra has been transferred from Jammu district to Kathua district, Inspector Jagjivan has been transferred from Kathua to Jammu district, Inspector Rakesh Bamba has been transferred from Samba to Jammu district and Inspector Irfan Parvez has been posted to Samba district.