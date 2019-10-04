Five injured in road mishap

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Fiver persons got injured in a road mishap in Supwal area on Thursday.

As per details, a bus and a truck collided head-on near Supwal due to which five persons got injured. They were immediately shifted to the hospital for treatment. The injured have been identified as Surekha Bala, daughter of Suresh Kumar, resident of Kalwara; Ramesh Kumar, son of Dhyan Chand, resident of Ratnu Chak; Sushil Kumar, son of Subash Chander, resident of Budhi; Shama Akhter, wife of Mohd Abbas, resident of Dharota and Mushtaq Ahmed, son of Jan Mohd, resident of Kathua. Police has registered a case in this regard and started investigation.