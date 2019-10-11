Five injured in group clash

State Times News

KATHUA: Five persons got injured in a clash between two groups here at Chak Drab Khan area on Thursday. As per the details, groups of Zafar Ali and Teg Ali clashed with each other over an issue in which they attacked each other with sticks and also shot rounds in air resulting into injuries to five persons. On receiving the information, police rushed to the spot. On seeing police, the group members started fleeing from the spot and in the melee, their vehicle hit the vehicle of DySP concerned. in this regard, the police has registered a case and started inquest proceedings.