Five injured in assaults

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Five persons got injured in separate assault cases reported here on Thursday. As per the details, Shamsher Singh, resident of Bari Brahmana had a quarrel at Akhilesh Farm in which he was assaulted and got injured. He was shifted to hospital where he is under treatment. Meanwhile, Pawan Singh, resident of Reasi; Darshan Kumar, resident of Ghagwal; Ram Singh, son of Jagat Singh, resident of Janipur and Abhinash Dogra also got injured in assaults at their respective areas a
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Jackie Shroff to team up with son Tiger in ‘Baaghi 3’
Want to make film on Chandragupta Maurya: Kangana Ranaut
Depression like any other illness and treatable: Deepika Padukone
Bachchan-Hashmi’s ‘Chehre’ to now release on July 17
Will not apologise for remark on Periyar rally: Rajinikanth
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper