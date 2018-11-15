Five injured as cylinder explodes near power project

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

Banihal: Five people were injured on Thursday when an oxygen cylinder exploded outside a store at Baglihar Hydroelectric Project in Ramban District, an official said.

The incident took place when workers were busy unloading cylinders from a truck, the official said.

Three workers, a security guard and an official were injured in the explosion and were taken to a hospital, Deputy General Manager of J P Associates, HEP, Baglihar, Randeep Singh, said.

The injured persons were identified as Ravinder Singh son of Dhayan Singh resident of Punjab, Satish Sharma, Mohan Lal son of Prem Nath resident of Kunfer Chanderkote, Faqir Chand son of Hem Raj resident of Chanderkote, Kishor Lal son of Dhani Ram resident of Himachal Pardesh.

“The condition of Sharma is critical and he is being shifted to Government Medical College Jammu for specialised treatment,” the official said.