Five IAS officers transferred, two get addl charge

Naveen Prpl Secy Education; Dwivedi Industries; Sarita Forest; Raju PDD; Bhupinder gets addl charge of Excise Comm;

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The government on Thursday transferred five IAS and gave additional charge to two IAS officers and a KAS officer.

According to GAD order, Navin Kumar Choudhary, IAS (JK:1994), Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department, holding additional charge of Administrative Secretary, Tourism Department has been transferred and posted as Principal Secretary, Education Department with charge of Administrative Secretary, Technical Education Department.

“Navin Kumar Choudhary, IAS, Principal Secretary, Education Department shall coordinate speedy processing and disposal of all policy matters pertaining to the Departments of School Education and Higher Education, and Administrative Secretaries of the Departments of School Education and Higher Education shall submit papers of their Departments related to policy matters through him,” the order added.

“Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, IAS (JK:1997),Commissioner/Secretary, Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment, holding additional charge of Administrative Secretary, Social Welfare Department has been transferred and posted as Commissioner/Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department; Hirdesh Kumar, IAS (JK:1999), Commissioner/Secretary, Power Development Department has been transferred and posted as Commissioner/Secretary, School Education Department. He shall also hold the charge of Administrative Secretary, Social Welfare Department, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

“Sarita Chauhan, IAS (JK:1999), Commissioner/ Secretary, School Education Department has been transferred and posted as Commissioner/Secretary, Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment and M. Raju, IAS (JK:2005), Managing Director, J&K Project Construction Corporation, holding additional charge of Excise Commissioner, J&K, has been transferred and posted as Secretary, Power Development Department. He shall also hold the charge of Managing Director, J&K Power Corporation Limited and Managing Director, J&K Power Development Corporation Limited, in addition to his own duties, till further orders,” the order added.

“Khurshid Ahmad Shah, IAS (JK:2000), Commissioner/Secretary, Public Works (R&B) Department, shall hold the charge of Managing Director, J&K Project Construction Corporation, in addition to his own duties while Bhupinder Kumar, IAS (JK:2011), Mission Director, National Health Mission/CEO Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna, shall also hold the charge of Excise Commissioner, J&K, in addition to his own duties and Zubair Ahmad, KAS, Secretary, Culture Department, shall also hold the charge of Administrative Secretary, Tourism Department, in addition to his own duties, till further orders,” it stated.

