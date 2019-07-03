Five held for Rs 50 lakh burglary at Gulmarg Cable Car Corpn

Share Share Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Police have arrested five persons, including an employee, in connection with the Rs 50 lakh burglary at the Gondola Cable Car Corporation office in Gulmarg, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused had broken the cash counter on the intervening night of June 23 and 24 and decamped with the cash accumulated over the weekend which witnessed heavy rush of tourists, the officials said.

On the basis of CCTV footage, investigators picked up one suspect — Bashir Ahmad Shah and during sustained questioning, he confessed to the commission of the crime, officials said.

He revealed the names of his four accomplices– Abdul Ahad Ganai (employee of the company), Abdul Majeed Lone, Imtiyaz Bhat and Manzoor Ahmad Sheikh, they said.

An amount of Rs 39 Lakh has so far been recovered from them, the officials added.