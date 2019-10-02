Five gamblers nabbed

State Times News KATHUA: Police on Tuesday nabbed five gamblers at Ramgarh and seized playing cards and cash from the spot. As per the details, Ramgarh police on a tip off raided a gambling den and nabbed five gamblers who have been identified as Prem Lal, Dev Narayan, Ajay Kumar, Ram Sourab and Sanjay. A case under relevant sections of law has been registered against them.
