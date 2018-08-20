Five gamblers nabbed

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAMBAN: Police on Monday arrested five gamblers and recovered Rs 8,170 stake money from the spot.

As per the details, a police party led by SI Deepak Katoch In-Charge Police Post Sangaldan under the supervision of SHO Police Station Gool Inspector Javed Ahmed and Dy.SP (Ops) Gool Amin Bhat and overall supervision of Addl. SP Sanjay Parihar raided a gambling site at Sangaldan and apprehended five gamblers namely Kali Dass son of Devi Ditta resident of Tata Pani, Qamerjeet Singh son of Isher Dass resident of Sumber, Altaf Hussain son of Nazir Ahmed resident of Dalwa, Khursheed Ahmed son of Mohd Iqbal resident of Baramulla and Kapoor Chand son of Devi Ditta resident of Dalwa. They have been taken into custody and stake money Rs 8,170 has been recovered from the site. A case under relevant sections of the Gambling Act stands registered.