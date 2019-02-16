Five gamblers held

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

Srinagar: Police in Bandipora raided a gambling site and arrested five gamblers from Tangpora area of Sumbal, Bandipora.

The arrested gamblers have been identified as Jahangir Ahmad Magary, Farooq Ahmad and Manzoor Ahmad, residents of Sumbal, and Naseer Ahmad alias Tanza and Nazir Ahmad Hajam, both residents of Tangpora Sumbal. Playing cards and a stake money amounting to Rs 6,100 was also recovered from the gamblers.

In this regard , a case vide FIR No 19/2019 under Section 13 Gambling Act has been registered in Police Station Sumbal.