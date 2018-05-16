Five gamblers held at Ramgarh

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: Police on Wednesday arrested five gamblers and recovered Rs 560 as stake money from the gambling spot.

As per the details, a party of Police Station Ramgarh under the supervision of Anil Magotra, SSP Samba headed by Inspector Bhupinder Singh, SHO Police Station Ramgarh under the close supervision of Baljeet Singh, SDPO Vijaypur raided the gambling spot at village Kotli Matkalian, Ramgarh and arrested five gamblers.

The stake money of Rs. 590 was recovered from the spot along with playing cards. The gamblers were identified as Jasbir Singh son of Jagdev Singh resident of Kotli Matkalian, Kavi Singh son of Janak Singh resident of Kotli Matkalian, Surjeet Singh son of Bishamber Singh resident of Kotli Matkalian, Ankush Gupta son of Romesh Lal resident of Gandli Tehsil Bishnah and Toni son of Bodh Raj resident of Kathar Tehsil Arnia. All the gamblers were booked under section 13 of Gambling Act at Police Station Ramgarh.