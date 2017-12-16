Five gamblers arrested, stake money seized

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Police on Thursday arrested five gamblers and recovered Rs 51,300 as stake money from their possession.

According to report, a party of Police Post Parade raided a house in Mohalla Paharian and apprehended five gamblers along with playing cards. Stake money amounting Rs 51,300 was also recovered from the spot.

The arrested gamblers have been identified as Rahul Jamwal, son of Varinder Singh, resident of New Plot; Suresh Kumar, son of Sham Lal, resident of Talab Tillo; Khurish Ahmed son of Ghulam Rasool, resident of Peermitha; Shashi Kumar son of Hem Raj, resident of Resham Ghar and Sandeep Singh son of Shamsher Singh, resident of Bakshi Nagar.

In this regard, all the accused persons were arrested under specific provisions of Gambling Act.

The arrest was made by SI Vijay Sharma, Incharge Police Post Parade along with SI Purab Singh, Incharge Police Post Chowk Chabutra under the supervision of SDPO City North, Varun Jandial and SP City North, Dr Vinod Kumar.