Five gamblers arrested

STATE TIMES NEWS BARI BRAHMANA: Police on Thursday arrested five gamblers and recovered Rs. 10,500 as stake money. As per the details, a party of Bari Brahmana Police Station on a specific information, conducted a raid at Teli Basti and apprehended five gamblers namely Mukesh, son of Shanker, resident of MP, at present Labour Chowk Bari Brahmana; Sonu, son of Tersam Lal, resident of Kothi Morh, Bari Brahmana; Hari Ram, son of Chety Ram, resident of Kadhal; Sanjeet Kumar, son of Jagdish Chand, resident of Model Town Gangyal Jammu and Rahul Kumar, son of Jagdish Raj, resident of Smailpur Bari Brahmana. Stake money of Rs. 10,500 was also recovered from them.
