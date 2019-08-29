Five facebook users booked for sensitive posts

Anyone who attempts to disturb peace will be dealt strictly: SSP Rajouri

STATE TIMES NEWS

Rajouri: Taking strong note of mischievous activity of some persons on social media site ‘Facebook’, where they have been making sensitive remarks having potential to disturb peace and creating law and order problem, Jammu and Kashmir police have booked five persons under relevant sections of law and have started legal proceedings against all of them.

All the accused booked who are residents of Rajouri and Poonch district in the case appear to be working outside Jammu and Kashmir.

Senior Superintendent of Police Rajouri, Yougal Manhas said that during routine surveillance on social media platforms, team of Rajouri police came across five Facebook accounts on which sensitive updates are being made constantly with some updates that could emerge as grave threat to peace and order.

These five Facebook accounts are being run by persons identified as Zaheer Chowdhary Kalas resident of Rajouri, Zakir Shah Bukhari resident of Poonch, Imran Qazi resident of Manjakote Rajouri, Naziq Hussain (Qazi Naziq) resident of Poonch and Sardar Tariq Khan (Heart Broken) resident of Mendhar Poonch.

Senior Superintendent of Police Yougal Manhas said that all the five accused are working outside Jammu and Kashmir and their fake updates , posts and comments are having potential to disturb peace and could have led to law and order problems here in Rajouri and Poonch districts.

Taking note of their mischievous acts, SSP said, we have registered a case in FIR 530/2019 under sections 153-A, 66-B IT Act in Police Station Rajouri and have started investigation against all of them.

Senior Superintendent of Police Yougal Manhas further said that legal proceedings in the case have been started and process to get their passports cancelled through legal channels will also be started very soon .

SSP also appealed all the people to make use of social media platforms in a careful and positive manner.

” Police once again warns all the mischievous people that whosoever will attempt to instigate the public by spreading rumours and fake posts having potential to disturb peace will be dealt strictly under law and stern action will be initiated,” said SSP.

He also appealed all the people of Rajouri and Poonch working in countries outside India to make proper use of social media and not to indulge in any act which is against constitution and draws stern action.

Pertinent here to mention that two Facebook users were also booked last week for their sensitive remarks and legal proceedings against duo is underway.