Five drug peddlers nabbed with contraband

State Times News

JAMMU: Police on Saturday nabbed five drug peddlers and recovered contraband from their possession.

As per details, Police parties from Police Station Gangyal and Police Post Greater Kailash during Naka checking at Fountain Chowk, intercepted an Alto Car (JK02BG -3640). On checking/ frisking, 100 gm of heroin was recovered from possession of the driver of car namely Rubail Sharma alias Chintu, son of Mansa Ram, resident of HNo-37, Land No-6, Suraj Nagar, Talab Tillo and his associates namely Shiv Kumar, son of Mohan Lal, resident of Gali No 15, Kabir Colony, Talab Tillo and Jaswinder Singh, son of Jorawar Singh, resident of Digiana Camp, Jammu. Police has registered a case vide FIR No 122/2019 under section 8/21/22/29 NDPS Act in this regard. The arrest and recovery was made by Insp. Sunil Singh Jasrotia, SHO Police Station Gangyal, SI Ranjit Singh Incharge Police Post Greater Kailash under supervision of SDPO City South Jammu Dy SP Ram Singh, SP South Vinay Kumar and overall supervision of SSP Jammu, Tajinder Singh.

Meanwhile, Narwal police also detained 2 drug peddlers and recovered banned syrup, filled in a camper and 650 intoxicating capsules. The duo has been identified Sadiq Malik and Mehraj Ahmed, residents of Bhadarwah. Police has registered a case and started further investigations.