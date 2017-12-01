Five drug peddlers held, 2 Kg Charas recovered

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Police arrested five drug peddlers and recovered two Kg Charas and three bottles of XXX RUM from their possession.

The arrested drug peddlers have been identified as Ghulam Rasool Wani, son of Abdul Jabar Wani, resident of Wani Doursa Lolab; Nazir Ahmad Ganie, son of Gh Mohiudin Ganie, resident of Dogerpora Kalarooch; Ab Rashid Ganie, son of Mohd Sultan Ganie, resident of Gund Kralpora; Bilal Ahmad Mir, son of Nazir Ahmad Mir, resident of Muqam Awoora and Tariq Ahmad Dar, son of Mohada Dar, resident of Bumhama Kupwara.

In this regard, cases under NDPS Act have been registered and investigation is in progress.