Five drug peddlers arrested, contraband seized

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR/JAMMU: Police on Tuesday nabbed five drug peddlers and recovered contraband from their possession.

As per the details, Sopore Police arrested one notorious drug peddler at a checkpoint and huge quantity of banned drugs was recovered from his possession.

Officers at a checkpoint established at Baghat Achabal Sopore arrested one drug peddler identified as Arif Hussain Lone, son of Abdul Hamid Lone, resident of Lorihama Rafiabad.

Huge quantity of Dicyclomine Fortaspas Tramadol HCL Tablets was recovered from his possession. He has been shifted to Police Station Sopore where he remains in custody.

In this regard, a case FIR No 213/2019 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Sopore and investigation has been taken up.

Meanwhile, a party of Police Station Gangyal during patrolling at Marakhari, Model Town intercepted one person carrying a bag who was roaming in suspicious circumstances. During checking/frisking 5.5 gm heroin like substance was recovered from him. The accused identified as Shabir Ahmed, son of Ghulam Mohi-Din, resident of Batergam Tehsil and District Kupwara was arrested and a case vide FIR No 80/2019 under Sections 8, 21 and 22 NDPS Act was registered against him.

Gandhi Nagar police also arrested a drug peddler and recovered 10 gm heroin from his possession. He was identified as Balvinder Singh, resident of Satwari and a case under relevant sections of law was registered against him.

Meanwhile, Narwal Police also nabbed two drug peddlers during Naka in the area and recovered 108 intoxicating capsules from their possession. The duo has been identified as Aijaz Ahmed, resident of Ramban and Shabir Ahmed, resident of Kulgam. A case under relevant sections of law was registered against them.