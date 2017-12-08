Five-day workshop concludes at GCE

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Five-day workshop organised by the Government College of Education (GCE), Canal Road, Jammu, for Major Research Papers in Social Science concluded here on Friday. On the occasion, Director School Education, Ravinder Singh was the Chief Guest while S.P Verma, was the guest of Honour. The programme commenced with Saraswati Vandana which was presented by the college students. The Chief Guest congratulated Course Coordinator Prof Sindhu Kapoor and Course Co- Coordinator Prof. Kashab Sharma for successfully achieving the desired aims of workshop. Vote of thanks was presented by Seema, Assistant Prof Hindi workshop. The programme was compered by Prof Ruksana Kousar. During the workshop, a short movie titled ‘Muntazir’ produced by Social Welfare Board J and K under the chairpersonship of Dr Nirmal Kamal was also screened.

Abhimanyu Dev Singh, Prof Angela Gadroo, Prof Sangita Gupta, Dr Kavita Suri, Prof Kashab Sharma, Prof Piyaali Arora, Anuradha Bhasin, Prof Shashi Prabha and Prof Sindhu Kapoor were also present.