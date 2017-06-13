Five-day Paryavaran Sammelan, Yagya conclude

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The five-day long ‘Shri Gou Gopal Paryavaran Sammelan and Yagya’ which started on 7th June concluded here at Seri Panditan (Chhanni), near Amb Garhota with ‘Puran Aahutis and final discourses by noted saints and religious scholars.

Member Parliament, Lok Sabha, Jugal Kishore Sharma and BJP State President and MLA, Sat Sharma graced the occasion and took part in Purn Aahuti and other rituals.

Jugal appreciated the organizers of the Sammelan and said that such programmes are need of the hour to acquaint the people about our responsibility towards protection and preservation of our environment. He also stressed upon the people to contribute in this cause and plant trees wherever is possible.

Gangadhar Maharaj, under whose supervision and direction the Sammelan and Yagya was organized, said, “There shouldn’t be politics in the religion but religion should always be in the forefront in politics, which will keep our direction straight and clear i.e., well being of one and all.”

Prominent saints who attended the programme included Swami Bua Ditta from Pathankot, Atul from Punjab, Pardeep Shastri, Vijay Shastri, Yash Sharma from Mathwar, Atul Krishan and others. The famous Sufi singers, who performed, were Vikram and Narottam from Punjab. Ved Parkash Sharma, President, Dogra Brahman Pratinidhi Sabha Parade Jammu also graced the occasion with his presence.

The venue, where this programme was solmenzied, happens to be the place of worship of Dewarika Nath Shastri Maharaj, a renowned spiritual personality of the State.