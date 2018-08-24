Five-day mega sporting bonanza ‘Ladakh School Olympics’ begins at Leh

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

LEH: A grand inaugural ceremony of Ladakh School Olympics, a mega sporting event commenced on Friday. To be held from 24th to 28th August, 2018, first of its kind in Ladakh commenced at the historic Leh Pologround in presence of CEC, LAHDC Dorjey Mutup, MP Thupstan Tsewang, DC, Leh Avny Lavasa, SSP, Leh Sargun Shukla and other dignitaries.

Tsewang Gyalson, Indian Ice Hockey Team Captain, Jigmet Dolma Ace Marathon Runner and Stanzin Laskit, Everester were the Guests of Honour on the occasion and they declared the LSO open with lighting of Olympic flame, hoisting of Olympic flag and oath taking ceremony.

The concept of the Ladakh School Olympics has been initiated by District Administration, LAHDC, Leh for the purpose of motivating the local school children and to explore their sporting talents by providing a common platform to compete and excel.

ICICI Bank is the main sponsor of this 5-day event which is being organized under the supervision of district officers.

Addressing the gathering, CEC, LAHDC, Dorjey Mutup said that Ladakh being a high altitude location with harsh conditions where people face great difficulties, yet the sporting spirit and enthusiasm exhibited by the school children with their huge participation in the LSO has proved the unbeatable courage and strength of Ladakhi youth.

He appreciated the efforts put in by organizers, specially the teachers of respective schools for making this event happening at such a mega level. He ensured full support of Hill Council in further strengthening the LSO in coming times with increased participation and learning.

DC Leh Avny Lavasa speaking on the occasion said that LSO is not just a sporting event but the idea is to provide exposure to children from far flung areas of the district of a good standard sporting event and to identify future sportsmen and sportswomen.

She said that LSO has to create an eco-system for interaction and sharing of acquaintance and experiences among students of different schools across the district.

As many as 111 schools are participating in the event with participation of more than 2000 students from across the district in different sports like track and field events, judo, boxing, table tennis, archery, football and volleyball at three venues viz; Polo Ground Leh, Indoor Stadium and NDS Stadium. Boxing as a sport has been introduced for the first time in Leh under the LSO event.

On the inaugural day, 133 matches of Judo, Boxing, Girls Football, Volleyball and Table Tennis were played. Leh block has won the maximum matches i.e. 76 followed by Khaltsi block winning 22 matches and on third place is Nubra block with 17 wins. Government High School Shey is at the first place with a win of 9 matches, Boys Higher Secondary School, Leh on second place winning 7 matches and with 6 matches wins Girls Higher Secondary School, Leh is on third place so far on the first day of LSO.

A scintillating cultural program was presented by school children and a football match between girls of Mahabodhi Residential School, Choglamsar and Higher Secondary School Diskit was also played on the inaugural occasion. The inaugural programme was attended by Councilors, Senior Officers of Indian Army, District Officers, School Principals and teachers, participating students and audience in huge number.