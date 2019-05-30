Five day-long Ram Katha commences

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

NOWSHERA: A five days long Ram Katha commenced here at Triyath on Wednesday. The religious programme was organized by Divya Jyoti Jagrit Sansthan Nowshera in which Garima Bharti the disciple of Ashutosh Maharaj delivered the lecture on the first day.

She said that the Prabhu Katha is like the flow of Ganges and should be attended by one and all.

“Listening to the discourses enhance knowledge which destroys all types of sins committed”, she added. On this occasion, Sub Dharmender Singh of 63 RR, Swami Sucheta Nand, Nand Lal, Shyam Lal and others were present.