Five consume poison, hospitalised

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Five persons were hospitalised after they consume poison in their respective areas on Thursday. Tarsem Lal, resident of Akhnoor consumed poison in his house and was shifted to hospital by his family members where he is under treatment. Vijay Kumar, resident of Ramgarh; Naresh Kumar, resident of Nowshera; Sunita, resident of Ramnagar and Chandni, resident of Gangyal also consumed poison at their respective houses. All of them are under treatment in hospital.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
After ‘Chhichhore’, Sajid Nadiadwala signs Nitesh Tiwari for another film
‘Rambo’ story contemporary, relevant: Siddharth Anand
Akshay Kumar to play Prithviraj Chauhan in biopic, film to release on Diwali 2020
Primary prevention should have high priority for CVD control: Dr Sushil
Actor-dancer Veeru Krishnan dead, Bollywood celebrities pay tributes
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper