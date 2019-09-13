Five consume poison, hospitalised

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Five persons were hospitalised after they consume poison in their respective areas on Thursday. Tarsem Lal, resident of Akhnoor consumed poison in his house and was shifted to hospital by his family members where he is under treatment.

Vijay Kumar, resident of Ramgarh; Naresh Kumar, resident of Nowshera; Sunita, resident of Ramnagar and Chandni, resident of Gangyal also consumed poison at their respective houses. All of them are under treatment in hospital.