Five consume poison

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Five persons consumed poison at their respective houses here on Thursday. As per the details, Sunil Kumar, son of Ramesh Kumar, resident of R S Pura consumed poison at his house and was shifted to hospital by his family members where he is under treatment. Meanwhile, Subash, resident of Ramnagar; Anshuman Gupta, son of Mohan Lal, resident of Talab Tillo and Chamel Singh, son of Krishan Lal, resident of Chakroi also consumed poison at their respective houses and are under treatment in hospital.
