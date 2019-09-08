Five consume poison

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Five persons consumed poison at different areas of the city on Saturday. As per the details, Vijay Kumar, resident of Udhampur consumed poison in his house and was brought to hospital by his family members. He is under treatment.

Meanwhile, Diayini, resident of Roop Nagar; Savita, resident of Souanjana; Sahil, resident of R S Pura and Vikrant Sharma, resident of Kalakote also took poison in their respective houses and were under treatment in hospital.