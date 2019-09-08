Five consume poison

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Five persons consumed poison at different areas of the city on Saturday. As per the details, Vijay Kumar, resident of Udhampur consumed poison in his house and was brought to hospital by his family members. He is under treatment. Meanwhile, Diayini, resident of Roop Nagar; Savita, resident of Souanjana; Sahil, resident of R S Pura and Vikrant Sharma, resident of Kalakote also took poison in their respective houses and were under treatment in hospital.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
John Abraham’s ‘Pagalpanti’ vacates Nov 8 release date, makes way for solo debut of ‘Marjaavaan’
Karan Johar casts newcomer Lakshya in ‘Dostana 2’
Poor, middle-class should avail benefit of Ayushman Bharat: Dr Sushil
Sajid Nadiadwala clarifies Salman’s “Kick 2” is not releasing on Eid next year
Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi reunite with ‘Luka Chuppi’ director for ‘Mimi’
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper