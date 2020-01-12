Five consume poison, 1 dies

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A woman died while four others are under treatment in hospital after they consumed poison at their respective areas here on Saturday.

As per the details, Anju, wife of Mahesh, resident of Janipur consumed poison in her house and was brought to hospital by her family members where she succumbed. Police has taken cognizance in the matter and started investigation.

Meanwhile, Isha Devi, wife of Lucky, resident of Chatha; Poli Devi, resident of Domail; Roshan Lal, resident of Billawar and Kajal Devi, resident of Gandoh Doda also consumed poison at their respective areas and are under treatment in hospital.