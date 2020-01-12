Five consume poison, 1 dies

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: A woman died while four others are
under treatment in hospital after they consumed poison at their respective
areas here on Saturday.
As per the details, Anju, wife of Mahesh,
resident of Janipur consumed poison in her house and was brought to hospital by
her family members where she succumbed. Police has taken cognizance in the
matter and started investigation.
Meanwhile, Isha Devi, wife of Lucky,
resident of Chatha; Poli Devi, resident of Domail; Roshan Lal, resident of
Billawar and Kajal Devi, resident of Gandoh Doda also consumed poison at their
respective areas and are under treatment in hospital.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
HC directs makers of ‘Chhapaak’ to give credit to acid attack survivor’s lawyer
Batman’s got a legacy and a lineage: Robert Pattinson
SP to show ‘Chapaak’ to its workers in Lucknow
Acid attack survivor’s lawyer moves court against ‘Chhapaak’
Vikram Bhatt’s ‘Hacked’ to release on February 7
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper