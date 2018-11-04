Five bovines rescued, two smugglers nabbed

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: Police on Sunday foiled a bovine smuggling bid by rescuing three bovines at Kathua.

As per the details, a team of Police Post Hariachak during checking at Hariachak seized one Mahindra bolero (JK08F-2913) carrying three bovines which were rescued. Police registered a case vide FIR No 252/2018 under section 188 RPC, 3 PCA Act.

Meanwhile, Gharota Police also foiled a bovine smuggling bid by arresting two smugglers and rescuing two bovines. The smugglers have been identified as Shabaz Makbul resident of Bhalwal and Shabir Hussain resident of Kanthol. Police has registered a case in this regard.