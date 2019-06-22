Five assault cases reported

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Five assault cases have been reported here on Friday.

Harbans Lal, resident of Tinde Kalan, lodged a complaint with Miran Sahib Police that he was attacked by Roshan Lal, resident of Tali Morh over an old dispute. Police has registered a case and started investigation.

Kanachak Police also registered an assault case against Gagan Kumar on the complaint of Mohan Lal, resident of Chatha; while Akhnoor Police registered a similar case against Ishwar Dass on the compliant of Neelam, resident of Akhnoor.

Meanwhile, Ravinder Kumar, resident of Sarwal lodged a complaint against Sher Singh and Ranjit Singh. He alleged that the duo attacked him over a dispute. Police has registered a case and started investigation.

In another case, two groups clashed with each other over a land dispute at Kanachak in which two persons got injured and were shifted to hospital for treatment. The injured have been identified as Balbir Singh, son of Raghuveer Singh and Rumal Singh, son of Sumram Singh, resident of Pakhiya. Police has registered a case and started investigation.