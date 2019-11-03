Five assault cases reported

State Times News

JAMMU: Five assault cases have been reported here on Saturday. As per details, Amandeep Singh, son of Yoginder Singh, resident of Ranibagh, who runs a juice shop in the area, lodged a complaint with Gandhi Nagar Police that one Sonu attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon over money conflict.

Miran Sahib Police also registered an assault case against Hem Raj, resident of Miran Sahib on compliant of Bunty Kumar.

Meanwhile, Raj Kumari and her son Sonu got injured in an assault at Samba and were shifted to GMC hospital for treatment.

Ajas Kumar, son of Balwan Singh, resident of Samba was also injured in an assault in area and shifted to hospital.