Five assault cases reported

State Times News

JAMMU: Five assault cases have been reported in city on Wednesday.

As per the details, Ramandeep Singh, son of Deepak Singh, resident of Digiana was attacked by Paramjeet Singh along with his friends with sharp-edged weapon in the area. Police has registered a case and started investigation.

A woman and her husband were also injured in a clash in Bathindi area. They have been identified as Noor Ahmed and Rashida Begum. Police has registered a case and investigating the matter.

Sonia Rajput, resident of Nanak Nagar also lodged a complaint with Janipur Police that Manjit Kumar, resident of Bantalab harassed and assaulted her. Police has taken cognisance in the matter and started investigation.

Bishnah Police registered an assault case against Sunny Kumar on the complaint of Balbir Singh, resident of Kothe Chadka and City police also registered a similar case against Rameez Bhatti and his two friends on the complaint of Mohammad Qaqoom, resident of Rajouri.