Five assault cases reported

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Five assault cases have been reported here on Friday.

As per the details, a case regarding clash between two groups was reported in Gandhi Nagar Police station in which weapons were also used.

Simranpal Singh, resident of Nanak Nagar lodged a complaint with police that Rajiv Topi, resident of Shivaji Chowk attacked him and his wife near Jhelum Resort. He further disclosed that Rajiv also shot at him with pistol however he escaped unhurt. Police registered a case in this regard and started investigation. However, Harpreet Kour from opposite party lodged a complaint with same police station that above said person attacked her. Police has registered a counter FIR in this regard.

Meanwhile, Pawan Jeet Singh, resident of Sunderpur lodged a complaint with police that unknown persons attacked him in the area. Police has registered a case and started investigation.

Bakshi Nagar Police registered an assault case against Arvind Kumar on the compliant of Aman Sharma, resident of Resham Ghar Colony; Domana Police registered a same case against Vishavjeet Singh, resident of Gho Mahansan on the compliant of Virender Choudhary, resident of Muthi.