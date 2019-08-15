Five assault cases reported

State Times News

JAMMU: Five assault cases have been reported here on Wednesday.

As per the details, Ram Pal, resident of Bishnah lodged a complaint with police that Kaka Ram and Parshotam, residents of Bishnah attacked him over an old dispute and also snatched gold chain from him. Police has registered a case and started investigation.

Domana Police registered an assault case against Tirth Ram and his friends on the compliant of Sohan Lal, resident of Patoli Brahmana; Satwari Police also registered a similar case against Raj Kumar on the compliant of Ram Lal, resident of Kotha Sohanjana while same police station also registered an assault case against Vikramjeet Singh along with his friends on the compliant of Gurpreet Singh, resident of Bakshi Nagar.