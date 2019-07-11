Five assault cases reported

State Times News

JAMMU: Five assault cases have been reported in city on Wednesday.

As per the details, Mohinder Singh, resident of Dadap lodged a complaint with Satwari Police that he was attacked by Kashmir Singh of same locality over an old dispute. Police has registered a case and started investigation. Meanwhile, Rakesh Kumar lodged a similar complaint with Satwari Police against Dwarka Nath.

Arnia Police lodged a assault case against Balwant Raza on the complaint of Shalu Devi, resident of Arnia; Akhnoor Police registered a similar case against Raj Kumar and Bittu on the complaint of Krishna Devi, resident of Kripal Pur and R S Pura Police lodged an assault case against Sher and others on the complaint of Parshotam Singh, resident of Chak Shekhu.