Five assault cases reported

State Times News JAMMU: Five assault cases have been reported in city on Wednesday. As per the details, Mohinder Singh, resident of Dadap lodged a complaint with Satwari Police that he was attacked by Kashmir Singh of same locality over an old dispute. Police has registered a case and started investigation. Meanwhile, Rakesh Kumar lodged a similar complaint with Satwari Police against Dwarka Nath. Arnia Police lodged a assault case against Balwant Raza on the complaint of Shalu Devi, resident of Arnia; Akhnoor Police registered a similar case against Raj Kumar and Bittu on the complaint of Krishna Devi, resident of Kripal Pur and R S Pura Police lodged an assault case against Sher and others on the complaint of Parshotam Singh, resident of Chak Shekhu.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Tyrese Gibson to headline thriller ‘Inside Game’
Public education must to mitigate CVD burden: Dr Sushil
BJP launches membership drive in Delhi, Haryanvi singer-dancer Sapna Chaudhary joins party
Tanushree Dutta opposes police claim of no proof to prosecute Patekar
Heartfulness Yoga and Meditation Workshop concludes.
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper