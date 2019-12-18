Five Accounts Officers transferred

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The government on Tuesday transferred five Accounts Officers in Finance Department.

According to an order issued by Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Financial Commissioner, Finance Department, Manohar Lal, FA&CAO, J&K State Forest Corporation has been posted as CAO, Pr Resident Commissioner’s office, New Delhi; Mohammad Tariq Malik, AO, Directorate General of Audit & Inspections, Jammu as AO, Law Commission of Union Territory of J&K; Javed Ahmad AO, Chief Engineer, UEED J&K as AO, Information Department J&K. He will, however, hold the charge of the post of AO, Chief Engineer UEED, J&K, in addition to his own duties.

Anirudh Khajuria AO, Directorate General of Accounts & Treasuries, J&K has been posted as AO, in the office of Chief Secretary UT of J&K and Sukhdeep Singh Dheer AO, Codes Section, Finance Department will hold the charge of the post of AO, Mission Youth, UT of J&K, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.