Fit India, anti-plastic campaign activities discussed

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: The progress on single use plastic free campaign and issues regarding Fit India movement were today reviewed here at a meeting chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Sher Singh.

It was informed that a series of activities are being organised in the district as a part of Fit India campaign which includes cycling, marathons etc.

About single use plastic free campaign which aims at making the district free of single use plastic, it was given out that several anti-plastic drives have been carried out since the start of the campaign in the district It was also informed that awareness regarding the ill effects of plastic on health and environment is being disseminated among the common masses and they are also being made aware of the benefits of eco-friendly alternatives of polythene like jute bags which can be carried easily without any risk of environment pollution.

The ADC asked the concerned officers to ensure maximum participation of public in the fit India campaign. He directed the block development officers to aware the public about the benefits of fitness during the gram sabhas. The concerned officers from education department were asked to disseminate information regarding the campaign among the school students who in turn will spread the message of fitness in their families. He said that joint efforts are by the district administration and public can achieve the target of making the district free of single use plastic.

The meeting was attended by Subdivision divisional Magistrate, Thanamandi Tanveer Ahmed, Assistant Commissioner Development Sushil Khajuria, Executive Engineer PWD Rajouri division Mohd Zubair, District Panchayat Officer Dr.Abdul Khabir, District Social Welfare Officer Naseeb Ahmed, Deputy Chief Medical Officer Altaf Aness Mir, officer from Education Department, Assistant Director FCS&CA Mukhtat Ahmed, Block Development officers and others.