Fish trader, doctor under IT scanner for evading tax

JAMMU: The sleuths of Income Tax Department, J&K Circle on Wednesday conducted survey at the business establishment of fish trader and clinic of a doctor in Jammu.

As per sources, the IT sleuths this afternoon, conducted the survey at Hunny Fish dealer, the wholesale supplier across the state.

“The fish trader allegedly has huge assets and ‘benami’ property in the state and evaded tax,” IT officials said adding that many documents and records were seized from the spot at Kanji House.

Meanwhile IT sleuths also conducted survey at city’s prominent doctor’s clinic (Malhotra Clinic) in Sarwal area.

“The doctor was charging heavily from the patients especially those who are undergoing surgeries/operations at his clinic while he had also raised huge assets,” they added.