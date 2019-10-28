First war hero of Independent India: Brig Rajinder Singh

Vijay Singh Jamwal

History and historians are unkind to kind Maharaja Hari Singh Ji as delay in signing the Instrument of Accession is often attributed to him. He has been projected as who wanted to be independent without going into the details of reasons for delay in signing the instrument of Accession. But as a matter of fact, Maharaja had made his intentions amply clear in round table conference by Princely states at London on 15 Jan 1931. The Maharaja was the chairman of the conference when he said, “if there will be united federation of Princely States he would be the Ist Maharaja to join this United Federal Structure.” Since then he had become thorn in the flesh of British Rulers in India. They (Indian British rulers) had started finding a Muslim leader who could over throw his throne. The State of Jammu and Kashmir being Muslim majority state, ultimately, found Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah as handy tool to accomplish their job. Sheikh first Muslim Conference in 1932, along with Choudhary Gulam Abbas which was in touch with Muslim League, which created Pakistan on religious basis, to attract gullible Kashmiri Muslims to overthrow the Dogra Rajput ruler Maharaja Hari Singh. Then to attract the support of other communities in Jammu province. He changed the name of his party as ‘National Conference’ and launched ‘Quit Kashmir Movement’, against Dogra rulers who was scion of Maharaja Gulab Singh the Ist ruler who bought Kashmir from Britishers by paying Rs. 75 lakh, when it was ceded to Britishers by the Sikh rulers, who ruled Kashmir for 19 years. Many so-called opportunist, it would be appropriate to call them ‘wind cocks’. The Maharaja through his emmisary Justice Lala Mehar Chand Mahajan, who belonged to Kangra (HP) and was Prime Minister of Maharaja from 15 October 1947 to March 1948 only, as Sheikh Abdullah did not see eye-to-eye with him, as he was not only good administrator but good advisor to Maharaja Hari Singh as well whom everybody deceived and betrayed. On 15 August 1947 when most of the princely states have signed instrument of Accession in favour of Dominion of India except Nijam of Hydrabad State and Junagarh state, where rulers were Muslims but majority of population was Hindus. As these states were handled by Home Minister Sardar Patel who brought them in the fold of Dominion of India. But unfortunately, the accession of princely state of Jammu and Kashmir was handled by Jawarhar Lal Nehru who was advocating the case of Sheikh Abdullah his Kashmiri friend who was put in jail by Maharaja on sedition charges. Pt. Nehru and Kitchloo (another Kashmiri Pandit, who was a prominent lawyer of Lahore) in a bid to plead the case of Sheikh Abdullah entered the territory of Kashmir via Kohala. Maharaja refused entry into his kingdom as they came to plead the case of Sheikh Abdullah, who had initiated the movement against Maharaja to ‘Quit Kashmir’, Nehru along with Kitchloo remained at guest house at Domel for two days and then left for India (Delhi) since then Nehru could never get over his hostility towards Maharaja Hari Singh and his state. The Maharaja was approaching Nehru and Sardar Patel through his Prime Minister Justice Lala Mehar Chand Mahajan to accept his instrument of accession and send central forces as modesty of daughters and sisters of his kingdom was being outraged by those evaders Kabalis. Being Maharaja of the State his heart bleed because his army and police was not enough to counter the aggressors of Pakistan but Nehru use to say “Sheikh sahib to ye nahi kehte”, this indifferent and unfriendly attitude towards Maharaja’s request for more central forces and acceptance of instrument of accession in favour of Dominion of India forced the Maharaja to enter into standstill

agreements (devised by Sardar Patel and his Secretary V. P Menon) to give time to sovereign princes to ponder upon before joining the either of two dominions i.e. India or Pakistan . There was no other option like Independent State. Nehru again put certain observation and conditions to free his Kashmiri friend Sheikh Abdullah and hand over the powers to him and IOA as per the wishes of Kashmiri masses. This was contrary to the Independence Act of 1947, the Maharaja being sovereign prince need not to consult his subjects to choose either of the two dominions, India or Pakistan. But on the other side Jinnah at once agreed to the standstill proposal of Maharaja Hari Singh because he was hoping against the hope that Maharaja sooner or later would join the Dominion of Pakistan.

The Governor General of India Lord Mountbatten handed over the control of Gilgit and Baltistan to Maharaja on 1st August 1947, as per the Independence Act 1947 only to get it back on 1st October 1947 by manipulating via coup by British Major and non-serious attitude of Nehru, hence Maharaja lost the control of Gilgit and Baltistan. Gilgit and Baltistan had strategical importance for the Britishers to counter growing influence of USSR in Indian Ocean and Persian Gulf. The shrewd Mountbatten made full use of political rivalry of Nehru and Maharaja, he visited Kashmir in June 1947 to persuade Maharaja to accede to Pakistan as connectivity of Kashmir Valley with Afghanistan and South Asia was via Pakistan. Maharaja showed no inclination to join Dominion of Pakistan, a feudalistic, Islamic, theocratic state. Thus, inviting wrath of Jinnah so the Maharaja was in a worrisome situation because he was not only facing wrath of Mr. Jinah but also Congress represented by Nehru and NC represented by Sheikh the popular leader of Kashmiri Muslim masses and former rulers of Britain.

