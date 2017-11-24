First-time stone pelters to walk free leaving behind damaged/burnt properties

After brutalities, they will walk free now

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Stone pelters across Kashmir valley against whom cases were slapped for participating in the unlawful activities for the first time in the aftermath of killing of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Burhan Wani in July 2016 may be rejoicing after listening to the formal announcement made by Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti that her government has initiated a process to drop cases against them.

If everything goes as per the schedule soon they will chalk out a different course in their lives leaving behind harsh memories.

When different parts of Kashmir valley were burning these stone pelters were adding fuel to the fire.

According to official sources, “A total of 53 government properties including Panchayat Ghar, police pickets, schools and private property were damaged and 80 structures were set ablaze during prolonged cycle of violence”.

76 civilians and 2 security personnel lost their lives and 2655 FIRs were registered against those involved in unlawful activities. 8,587 accused were arrested, out of whom 8,473 were released till January 22, 2017, official sources said.

In 2011, a similar amnesty scheme was announced by the then Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and he had labelled the gesture as Eid Gift for the youngsters who were motivated /lured by professional stone pelters to accompany them.

At that time a total number of 1,300 cases were registered but less than 100 of these were related to incidents of arson. Official sources said, “76 government buildings were set afire, while 38 others were damaged. Sixteen private buildings were also set ablaze, while 18 others were damaged. 62 vehicles, including 37 owned by the government, were burnt down while 160 other vehicles were damaged during protests”.